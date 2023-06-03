Ontarians say ‘enough is enough’ with day of action to fight cost-of-living crisis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, thousands of workers and community members gathered for rallies across the province as part of the Ontario Federation of Labour’s Enough Is Enough Day of Action . Ontarians took to the streets to say “enough is enough” of Ford’s destructive agenda, and demand real solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.



The Toronto event began with a rally at Nathan Phillips Square, followed by a march to Queen’s Park. The rally in Toronto was echoed across the province, with over 30 actions taking place in every region of Ontario.

“Ontarians are fed up with wages that aren’t keeping up. They’re fed up with sky-high housing costs. And they’re fed up with Ford’s attack on our health care system,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “Today, people across the province are taking action to demand real solutions to these problems.”

The Day of Action is part of the Ontario Federation of Labour’s Enough Is Enough campaign, which has five key demands:

Real wage increases

Keep schools and health care public

Affordable groceries, gas, and basic goods

Rent control and affordable housing

Make the banks and corporations pay



The campaign is also being used as a rallying cry for community groups pushing back against the Ford government's dismal environmental record, and by those concerned about the rise of hate across the province.

Today’s actions coincide with the one-year anniversary of Doug Ford’s re-election.

“Despite running on the slogan ‘working for workers’, Ford has used the first year of his second term to ramp up privatization and ignore the real issues facing working people,” said Coates. “Today, we’re mobilizing to tell the Ford government that we are the people they have to answer to, and we have had enough.”

