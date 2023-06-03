Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Guilford County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Joel Oakley to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 18 (Guilford County). He will fill the vacancy created by Judge Tonia Cutchin’s appointment to superior court.
Oakley is a solo practitioner in Greensboro and previously was a partner at Rumsey & Oakley. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.
