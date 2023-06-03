Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,419 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara

AZERBAIJAN, June 3 - 03 June 2023, 18:20

A swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been held in Ankara.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and other heads of state and government, leaders of delegations.

A moment of silence was observed at the ceremony in memory of founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, shahids and those killed in the February 6 earthquake.

Then, The "Istiklal Marsi" national anthem of the Republic of Türkiye was played.

Addressing the ceremony, Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the voters for trusting him and re-electing him as the President. Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that people expressed their will in the May 28 elections, adding the Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of the country's growth had been opened.

"We will embrace all 85 million people (in the country), regardless of their political views, origins, or sect," Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged.

“Our nation, which a century ago completed their national struggle with the foundation of the republic, will crown the second century of the republic with the Century of Türkiye. We will continue to weave together the Century of Türkiye with our new cabinet,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, other heads of state and government and guests participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

The ayats from Koran were recited.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the May 28 runoff presidential elections with 52.18% of votes.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more