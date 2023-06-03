Read more about Two Tattnall County Men Arrested Following a Drug Investigation in Glennville, GA

Glennville, Tattnall County, GA (June 3, 2023) – The GBI arrested Tyatris Bacon, age 34, and Jazmen Bacon, age 37, of Glennville, Tattnall County, Georgia, following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Glennville Police Department. On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Tyatris Bacon was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute along with (2) Counts of Sale of Cocaine and Jazmen Bacon was charged with Sale of Cocaine.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, Glennville Police Department, and the GBI – SRDEO executed a search warrant at 413 Jones Street in Glennville, Tattnall County, Georgia. GBI agents seized a quantity of crack cocaine, multi-colored tablets suspected to be ecstasy, a quantity of marijuana along with a couple of magazines and ammunition. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tyatris Bacon and Jazmen Bacon were both booked at the Tattnall County Jail.

Multiple agencies conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Glennville, Tattnall County and promote a safer place for productive citizens.

The GBI - Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Glennville Police Department need your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777, Glennville Police Department at (912) 654-2103 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.