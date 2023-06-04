The Future of Marketing Lands in Syracuse, NY: Introducing Copurpose, the First AI-Infused Marketing Firm in New York
“It's more than just another marketing firm. It's a living, learning AI-infused operation ready to redefine what it means to do marketing,” says Cobb.
“It's more than just another marketing firm. It's a living, learning AI-infused operation ready to redefine what it means to do marketing,” says Cobb.”SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to a new era in marketing. Syracuse, New York, the birthplace of countless innovative companies (ie. Impel, Density, and Hidden Level) adds yet another leading venture. Enter Copurpose, the first marketing firm in Central New York to be built from the ground up with artificial intelligence (AI).
— Christian Cobb
Copurpose is the brainchild of Christian Cobb, a Syracuse native and respected local authority in marketing and a Professor of Marketing at LeMoyne College. Christian launched Copurpose after exiting from HealthWay Family of Brands, the famous air purification company in Central New York.
"Marketing is forever changed," says Christian Cobb. "We believe the future of marketing is no longer an agency of digital marketing functions like SEO, PPC, or social media. Those have been made easy by many software advances. It's about being purposeful even disciplined in your approach, deeply understanding marketing fundamentals, and choosing the right mediums and strategies for your business."
True to its name, Copurpose operates on a shared commitment to creating purpose in marketing strategy and direction. AI isn't just a tool in the toolbox. It's an integral part of the process and operation. It's about crafting strategies that resonate, creating brands that matter, and making decisions that are grounded in data and elevated by creativity.
"We're not just jumping on the AI bandwagon," says Cobb. "We're driving it. We're blending human ingenuity with machine intelligence to create a marketing firm like no other. One that learns, adapts, and improves, just like the AI at its core. We’ve even developed our own AI tools that have been made public such as Nola AI, a marketing assistant chatbot."
The marketing landscape is shifting, and Copurpose is ready to lead the charge. As businesses turn to AI to handle their marketing in-house, the prototypical digital agency model is on its heels. Copurpose offers a fresh approach: a blend of human-led strategy and AI-driven performance, all designed to drive success. In making this happen, Copurpose uses AI tools such as Open AI’s Chat GPT and Dalle, Mid Journey, Hugging Face, and others.
So, here's to the future of marketing – a future being crafted right here in Central New York, at Copurpose. A future where marketing isn't just a box to tick, but a purpose-driven, AI-enhanced path to success. “It's more than just another marketing firm. It's a living, learning AI-infused operation ready to redefine what it means to do marketing,” says Cobb.
Christian C Cobb
Copurpose
+1 315-406-8409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn