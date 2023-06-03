Australian PM enjoys beer and bánh mì on his first day in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 3 - HÀ NỘI — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese landed at Nội Bài Airport on June 3, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam.

Around noon, he made his way to a restaurant located on Đường Thành Street in the Hoàn Kiếm District of the capital city. During his visit, Prime Minister Albanese enjoyed traditional Vietnamese sandwich (bánh mì) accompanied by a refreshing glass of Hà Nội draft beer.

During his visit to Việt Nam, from Saturday to Sunday, PM Anthony Albanese will engage in meetings with high-ranking leaders. The discussions will primarily focus on implementing strategies to enhance commerce, investment, and education. Additionally, they will explore avenues for expanding cooperation in areas such as climate, energy, and the environment. VNS