Real Estate Auction: Own the Charming Bungalow at 3421 Davison Road in Flint, MI with a minimum bid of $25,000

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible real estate opportunity awaits, 3421 Davison Road, Flint, MI 48506, is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. This auction presents a rare chance to acquire 2 possibly 3 bedroom home, with a starting bid of just $25,000.

This charming bungalow-style home boasts numerous desirable features, making it an ideal investment or a cozy new residence. Its distinctive architectural style adds character and timeless appeal, providing a unique living experience. In addition, the property offers a convenient one-car garage and full basement; providing secure parking and extra storage space.

Spanning one and a half levels, this home offers a comfortable and functional layout. There have been many recent updates including a well appointed kitchen and bathroom. The auction for 3421 Davidson Road will accept bids beginning at 5pm on June 9, 2023 and ending on June 12, 2023 at 12:00 noon. Interested bidders are encouraged to register in advance and come prepared to secure this exceptional property. All auction details are available at the auction website www.buy3421davison.com.

"We are excited to present this unique opportunity to potential buyers," said Jill Mazzola, Broker Owner of Mazzola and Company Real Estate. "3421 Davidson Road is a charming bungalow with a range of desirable features and modern amenities. Whether you're looking for an investment property or a place to call home, this auction offers tremendous potential. With its attractive starting bid we anticipate a high level of interest and competitive bidding."

Prospective bidders are advised to thoroughly inspect the property, review all pertinent documents, and conduct any necessary due diligence before participating in the auction. For detailed information about the property and the auction process, please visit www.buy3421davison.com or contact Mazzola and Company Real Estate at info@mazzolarealestate.net or 517-246-3101.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional bungalow. Mark your calendar, register for the auction, and get ready to bid on 3421 Davidson Road, Flint, MI 48506. Act swiftly, as opportunities like this are rare and often go quickly!

