U.S. School Furniture Market Size Is Projected to Hit $2.92 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.51% | Forecasting the Growth Trajectory

[226 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of U.S. School Furniture Market size & share revenue valued at $1.9 B in 2022 and is expected to grow $2.92 B by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.51%. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Virco Manufacturing Corporation, HON Company, Knoll, Inc., Haworth, Inc., Smith System, KI (Krueger International), VS America, Inc., Bretford Manufacturing, Inc., Scholar Craft, National Office Furniture, MooreCo Inc., Artcobell, Norix Group Inc., Academia Furniture Industries, Paragon Furniture, Inc., Fleetwood Group, Intermetal, Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc., Allied Plastics Co., Inc., AmTab Manufacturing Corporation, W.B. Mason Co., Inc, Cramer, Inc., SmartDesks., and others.

What is School Furniture? How big is the School Furniture Industry?

The U.S. school furniture market size was worth around USD 1.901 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.92 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.51% between 2023 and 2030.

The U.S. school furniture industry deals with the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of furniture that is specifically designed for educational facilities in the United States region. The market serves several forms of educational settings such as K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and other learning environments. It offers its clients a wide range of furniture products that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of every educational space. It includes items such as desks, chairs, tables, storage units, bookshelves, lab furniture, library furniture, and auditorium seating to name a few. It revolves around both traditional and modern furniture designs that accommodate different learning and teaching methods. The industry players can expect several growth opportunities in the evolving landscape of the education system in the country.

U.S. School Furniture Market: Growth Dynamics

The U.S. school furniture market is expected to grow owing to several factors. One of the primary growth propellers is the increasing rate of school renovation and construction, especially in the backdrop of the rising number of school shooting incidents in the country. Schools and educational facilities are working toward using and developing improved furniture that can provide safety to their students and teachers in case of such incidents. Furthermore, since schools are required to have comfortable learning space, they undergo inspection checks frequently and hence are required to regularly update their offerings including furniture. There is a growing emphasis on students’ well-being when they enter school premises. The strict government laws ensuring child’s safety and comfort in school areas is a driving force for high-grade furniture items along with their products. After Covid-19, traditional classrooms have undergone steady evolution to accommodate changing and developing teaching methods and collaborative learning causing schools to adopt flexible furniture solutions. Another crucial point of growth is the rising efforts toward improving school aesthetics and branding which may help the market growth further.

However, the regional industry also deals with several growth challenges. For instance, the education sector, in general, is known to be slow in adopting new trends and innovations which include furniture design and technology. Some schools may prefer to work with traditional options and they may resist any chance. In addition to this, smaller schools face issues in storing excess furniture or managing furniture that they may not be using immediately. The growing competition from the used furniture market is another area of concern for the U.S. school furniture industry players.

The increasing adoption of modern learning methods may provide growth opportunities while the longer sales cycle could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.901 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.92 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.51% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Virco Manufacturing Corporation, HON Company, Knoll, Inc., Haworth, Inc., Smith System, KI (Krueger International), VS America, Inc., Bretford Manufacturing, Inc., Scholar Craft, National Office Furniture, MooreCo Inc., Artcobell, Norix Group Inc., Academia Furniture Industries, Paragon Furniture, Inc., Fleetwood Group, Intermetal, Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc., Allied Plastics Co., Inc., AmTab Manufacturing Corporation, W.B. Mason Co., Inc., Cramer, Inc., and SmartDesks. Key Segment By Application, By Product, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

School Furniture Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global U.S. school furniture market is segmented based on application, product, and region.

Based on application, the regional market segments are library, classroom, and laboratories. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the classroom segment since the types of furniture required in a classroom setting are higher when compared to other areas of an educational facility. For instance, every classroom needs desks, chairs, whiteboards, storage units, and teacher podiums. These are the minimum components needed to create a fully functional classroom setting. Schools may invest in more variants of furniture depending on their specific needs and budget. Since the classroom is a part of the facility where maximum knowledge transfer occurs, these units must be well-equipped. Types of furniture used in libraries include bookshelves, study tables, and seating areas whereas laboratories may need specialized workstations, stools, and storage units. As per WeAreTeachers, there are around 90,148 public schools in the US.

Based on product, the U.S. school furniture industry is divided into storage units, seating units, and lab furniture. The highest CAGR was observed in the seating units’ segment which includes desks and chairs. These components form the basic building blocks of any educational facility since students require a spacious and comfortable seating place and hence this segment remains one of the most frequently bought items. Storage units which include items such as bookshelves, cabinets, and lockers are also common since they are used to store supplies, books, and personal belongings. Despite the demand for storage units being significant, it is relatively less than seating units. Lab furniture is customized and specialized units. The national average of students per public school is around 526 students.

The U.S. School Furniture market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Library

Classroom

Laboratories

By Product

Storage Units

Seating Units

Lab Furniture

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the U.S. School Furniture market include -

Steelcase Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation

HON Company

Knoll, Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

Smith System, KI (Krueger International)

VS America, Inc.

Bretford Manufacturing, Inc.

Scholar Craft

National Office Furniture

MooreCo Inc.

Artcobell

Norix Group Inc.

Academia Furniture Industries

Paragon Furniture, Inc.

Fleetwood Group

Intermetal

Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc.

Allied Plastics Co., Inc.

AmTab Manufacturing Corporation

W.B. Mason Co., Inc.

Cramer, Inc.

SmartDesks

The U.S. school furniture market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing school enrollment rate.

Based on application segmentation, the classroom was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product segmentation, seating units were the leading units in 2022.

On the basis of region, Northeastern was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. school furniture market is projected to be led by the Northeastern states of the country due to the presence of a robust educational infrastructure along with a growing number of families led by higher job opportunities in the region. The Midwest region is a mixture of urban and rural populations and hence there is clear market segregation in terms of public and private schools. Moreover, there is a steady balance between traditional and modern furniture preferences. The South area which consists of states such as Texas, Florida, and Georgia has a larger population and hence a higher demand for quality educational facilities. Factors such as population growth, school construction projects, and technological advancements are leading the growth in this region. However, it is crucial to note that furniture preference is the choice of individual educational centers depending on social and economic capabilities.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, a popular American artist announced the launch of the controversial ‘Donda Academy’, a private school in California

In October 2021, the State of Illinois announced the launch of a new school safety initiative called ‘Safe2Help Illinois’. The announcement was a part of the country’s Safe Schools Week

