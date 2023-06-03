Press Releases

06/03/2023

Governor Lamont Applauds Senate for Giving Final Approval to Comprehensive Legislation on Gun Violence Prevention, Says He Will Sign It Into Law

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for voting today to approve a comprehensive legislative proposal he introduced earlier this year that includes several provisions to reduce gun violence, stop mass shootings, and prevent firearm accidents and suicides.

The legislation is House Bill 6667, An Act Addressing Gun Violence. The bill passed the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023, on a vote of 96-51, and it passed the Senate today on a vote of 24-11. Now that both chambers of the General Assembly approved the bill, it will be transmitted to the governor’s desk. He plans on signing it into law.

“While I firmly believe that our country needs stronger laws at the federal level to prevent gun violence, the inaction by Congress requires each individual state to act, and this legislation that is now heading to my desk includes several comprehensive changes that modernize our firearm safety laws in a smart and strategic way to help prevent tragedy from happening,” Governor Lamont said. “These updates are supported by the overwhelming majority of Connecticut residents because they want to live in a community that has commonsense measures that encourage gun safety and prevent harm from impacting our neighborhoods and homes. I appreciate the leadership of the Senate – including Senator Looney and Senator Winfield – for calling this bill for a vote today and getting it approved. I look forward to signing it into law.”

Some of the major provisions in the bill include: