Việt Nam-UNDP: 45 years of co-operation for sustainable development

VIETNAM, June 3 - HÀ NỘI — The 45th anniversary of the Việt Nam-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) partnership for sustainable development was held on Friday evening in Hà Nội.

The ceremony, co-organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the UNDP, marked an important milestone in the two sides’ cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương said that since UNDP opened a representative office in Hà Nội in May 1978, UNDP has always worked side by side with Việt Nam.

From a poor country which was devastated by war to a middle-income country, now Việt Nam is taking the lead in taking measures towards poverty reduction and economic growth.

“With joint efforts contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, leaving no one behind, Việt Nam's Government always considers UNDP as one of its most important, long-term partners. We co-operate for the common interests of Vietnamese people, for peace and prosperity in the region and in the world," said Phương.

UNDP Representative in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi said that three factors contribute to the success of the UNDP-Việt Nam partnership: trust, shared values and openness.

She said that Việt Nam and UNDP have worked together to promote sustainable growth.

Over the years, the trust has expanded the two sides’ partnership into new areas including trade, climate affairs and public governance.

As Việt Nam aspires to achieve advanced country status and net zero emissions by 2050, the full support of UNDP is still needed, she said.

Since 1978, cooperation between UNDP and Việt Nam has flourished with invaluable support during economic hardship.

UNDP quickly responded to Việt Nam's needs, focusing on efforts to rebuild the country while establishing systems, technologies, and fundamental capacities, of which, humans are considered the centre of sustainability.

A typical example of UNDP's effective support for Việt Nam is the Law on Enterprises formulation, marking a breakthrough in establishing a fair business environment and healthy competition for enterprises.

Enacted in 2000, the law played a key role in promoting the rapid growth of private enterprises, creating more than one million jobs in only three years.

From the Millennium Development Goals (2000-2015) to the Sustainable Development Goals (2015-2030), UNDP has worked closely with Việt Nam's other partners to ensure everyone has equal access to the opportunity to reach their full potential. — VNS