Almost all banks cut 6-month deposit interest rate to below 8%/year

HÀ NỘI — Almost all banks in Việt Nam have cut interest rates for deposits for terms from six months and above to below 8 per cent per year.

Out of the total 35 banks, only five banks are keeping their 12-month deposit interest rate at 8-8.2 per cent including VIB (8.2 per cent), BaoVietBank (8.1 per cent), ABBank (8.1 per cent), GPBank (8.02 per cent) and NCB (8 per cent).

Lower interest rates are seen at other banks, including OCB (7.9 per cent); SCB, BVBank and VietABank (7.8 per cent); VietBank, OceanBank, BacABank, PVCombank, LPBank (7.7 per cent).

To six-month deposits, NCB offers the highest interest rate of 7.95 per cent per year, folollwed by GPBank (7.92 per cent), ABBank (7.8 per cent), SCB (7.75 per cent) and VietBank (7.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, BaoVietBank, Oceanbank, BacABank, VPBank are offering the same rate of 7.5 per cent for six-month deposits.

State-owned commercial banks also simultaneously cut deposit interest rates. Highest interest rates at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (Vietcombank), Việt Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (AgriBank) were reduced from 7.2 per cent a year to 6.8 per cent a year, applicable for terms of 12 months or above; while the interest rate for deposits with terms of 6-9 months also decreased from 5.8 - 5.9 per cent a year to 5.5 per cent a year.

The current interest rate of many banks has decreased by more than 1 per cent a year compared to the beginning of May. Some banks have even reduced deposit interest rates three or four times within the past month, such as VietBank, OCB, NCB, VietABank, Kienlongbank, Saigonbank and Sacombank.

In the latest developments, Kienlongbank announced the reduced deposit interest rates from June 1.

With a reduction of 1 per cent a year for a term of 6 - 9 months, the interest rate at the bank is down to 6.7 - 6.9 per cent per year. The 12-month term interest rate also decreased by 0.7 per cent per year to 7.1 per cent per year.

The recent interest rate cut shows banks' consensus in their efforts to reduce deposit interest rates, creating conditions for further cut in lending rates to support businesses and people, especially after the State Bank of Việt Nam's decision to cut policy interest rates, which takes effects from May 25.

Evaluating the interest rate outlook, in its updated report on June 1, the SSI Securities Corporation predicts that interest rates can drop by another 50-100 basis points from now until the end of the year and will continue to decrease next year. — VNS