Westminster Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property, Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003597
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/2/23 at 1919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High St, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Ryan Buckley
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a residence on High Street in Cavendish for a tip of a stolen vehicle at the residence. Investigation into the tip revealed there to be a stolen motorcycle at the residence. It was determined Ryan Buckley (35) was in possession of the motorcycle. Buckley was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Buckley was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/25/23 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600