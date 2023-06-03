Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property, Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/23 at 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High St, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Buckley                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a residence on High Street in Cavendish for a tip of a stolen vehicle at the residence. Investigation into the tip revealed there to be a stolen motorcycle at the residence. It was determined Ryan Buckley (35) was in possession of the motorcycle. Buckley was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Buckley was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/25/23 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/25/23 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

