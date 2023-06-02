Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,814 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY: Governor To Honor Fathers at Proclamation Signing

NEBRASKA, June 2 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

ADVISORY: Governor To Honor Fathers at Proclamation Signing

  

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday, June 5, Governor Jim Pillen will honor the role that fathers play and will spotlight the Nebraska Fatherhood Initiative during a proclamation signing ceremony in the Governor’s Hearing room at 3:00 p.m.

 

This statewide program provides a wide variety of services to support fathers, who wish to better engage or reengage with their children. It is overseen by Lutheran Family Services.

 

This event is open to credentialed media.   

   

What: Proclamation signing for the Nebraska Fatherhood Initiative

When: 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 5

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln  

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, representatives from Lutheran Family Services, program supporters and partners

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

You just read:

ADVISORY: Governor To Honor Fathers at Proclamation Signing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more