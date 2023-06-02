NEBRASKA, June 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor To Honor Fathers at Proclamation Signing

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday, June 5, Governor Jim Pillen will honor the role that fathers play and will spotlight the Nebraska Fatherhood Initiative during a proclamation signing ceremony in the Governor’s Hearing room at 3:00 p.m.

This statewide program provides a wide variety of services to support fathers, who wish to better engage or reengage with their children. It is overseen by Lutheran Family Services.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Proclamation signing for the Nebraska Fatherhood Initiative

When: 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 5

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, representatives from Lutheran Family Services, program supporters and partners

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.