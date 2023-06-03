Flash News: OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access SquidGrow's Swap Product (SGS)

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 3, 2023.

OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access SquidGrow's Swap Product (SGS)

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that its users can now connect their wallets to SGS, SquidGrow's swap product. The integration marks a significant milestone for the SquidGrow community.

SquidGrow aims to be the top secure utility-meme token on the BSC and Ethereum networks. Its community-driven approach prioritizes user needs, ideas and feedback - fostering dynamic community that drives the platform's evolution in the ever-changing crypto landscape.

OKX Wallet is a powerful, multi-chain crypto wallet that enables users to gain access to more than 3,000 tokens and thousands of dApps. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 trading with the launch of its Ordinals Marketplace.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



