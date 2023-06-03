Catch the Fun on Free Fishing Day in the Southeast Region

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 10, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.

To help celebrate the day in the Southeast Region, there will be three special Free Fishing Day events. Even if you or your kids do not know how to fish, there will be plenty of helpful hands at the various events to assist with fishing basics, from baiting a hook to reeling in a catch. Poles, bait and other gear will be available for use for free at the events while supplies last. Drawings for prizes and other give-away items will be part of the fun, too!

All events in the Southeast Region run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edson Fichter Pond, Pocatello – This event is open to anglers of all ages and always delivers on the fishing fun. There is plenty of shoreline and a few docks to fish from in the 3-acre urban pond, and paved trails to and around the pond make access easy. Remember, if you bring your four-legged fishing buddies, they must be kept on a leash, unless they are taking a dip in the separate dog pond created just for them.

The Edson Fichter Nature Area is located behind Indian Hills Elementary at 666 Cheyenne Avenue in south Pocatello.

Kelly Park Pond (upper pond), Soda Springs – What a great little fishing pond in a pretty setting— if you haven’t been here, you are missing out! A free hot dog lunch will be provided, complete with cookies and lemonade! Rounding out the fun, there will be a a prize for the biggest fish! This event is open to anglers of all ages.

Kelly Park is located at 325 North Kelly Park Road in Soda Springs, Idaho. Access to the upper pond is via a ¼-mile hiking trail beginning at the Kelly Park parking lot.

Grace Fish Hatchery, Grace – This popular event promises big fish and big fun! It is for anglers 14 and younger only, and all kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Young anglers can keep up to two fish each.

Grace Fish Hatchery is located at 390 Fish Hatchery Road, Grace, Idaho.

For more information about fishing opportunities in the Southeast Region or the upcoming Free Fishing Day Events, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703 or visit Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov.

Remember, you don’t have to enjoy a specific event to get the benefits of Free Fishing Day! Just get outside and enjoy a day of fishing without need of a license! All other fishing rules apply, so make sure to check the fishing regulations before you head off to “reel in” some fun.