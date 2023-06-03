Idaho Fish and Game temporarily closed two access sites in southeast Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has temporarily closed two access sites in southeast Idaho effective immediately. The boat ramp at Chesterfield Reservoir and the entire Lower Portneuf River campground facility near Lava Hot Springs owned and managed by Fish and Game have been closed until further notice.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office notified Fish and Game that it has temporarily prohibited boat use (including float tubes, canoes, and other vessels) on Chesterfield Reservoir; however, at the time of this press release, fishing from the shoreline and camping along the shoreline are both still permitted.

The Lower Portneuf River Campground has been temporarily closed to address repairs and maintenance issues.

Anglers are encouraged to visit the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website to explore other fishing opportunities in the region. This online tool provides detailed information about Idaho’s waters, including stocking reports, available facilities and amenities, maps to sites, and rules and regulations.