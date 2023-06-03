PSD NEWS RELEASE – New class of corrections officers graduate

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) today welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium in Honolulu. Twelve recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 23-01 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across Oʻahu and on Hawai‘i island.

BCRC is a 11-week training that includes more than 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standards of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

“It takes a special type of person to do this job day-in and day-out, and it’s not for everyone. We as adult corrections officers can do other people’s job, but not everyone has the patience and fortitude to do our job,” said Sergeant Jesus Benitez, PSD Training Academy Instructor.

The 12 new corrections officers have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Oʻahu Community Correctional Center 4

Halawa Correctional Facility 4

Women’s Community Correctional Center 2

Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center 2

Pictures and video from today's graduation can be found here:

