Twenty-two Bills Signed by Governor Green on Thursday, June 1, 2023, Enacted Into Law

Honolulu, HI – On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed 22 of the 245 bills enrolled for his consideration since the adjournment of the 2023 Regular Session.

The bills signed by Governor Green included bills that:

Raise salaries and pay for benefits of Hawaiʻi’s public employees, including teachers, health and correctional workers, registered professional nurses, firefighters, and other employees, which will improve the quality of life of these residents and aid in recruitment and retention efforts to strengthen the workforce in the state;

Preserve access to health care for Medicaid recipients and strengthen the Nursing Facility Sustainability Program by making the program permanent and ensuring the program’s sustainability;

Enhance Hawaiʻi’s “Our Care, Our Choice Act” to provide terminally ill individuals with six months or less to live with greater access to the end-of-life options under the law; and

Help Hawaiʻi’s small businesses by allowing certain pass-through entities to elect to pay Hawaiʻi income tax at the entity level.

The complete list of bills signed included the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.

RELATING TO PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT COST ITEMS:

HB1000 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 30, SLH 2023

HB1001 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 31, SLH 2023

HB1004 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 32, SLH 2023

HB1006 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 33, SLH 2023

HB1010 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 34, SLH 2023

RELATING TO STATE FUNDS:

HB1018 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 35, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PAYMENT OF CLAIMS OF THE UNCLAIMED PROPERTY PROGRAM:

HB1020 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 36, SLH 2023

RELATING TO FUNDING ADJUSTMENTS FOR STATE PROGRAMS:

HB1022 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 37, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE HAWAIʻI EMPLOYER-UNION HEALTH BENEFITS TRUST FUND:

SB1313 SD1 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 38, SLH 2023

MAKING APPROPRIATIONS FOR CLAIMS AGAINST THE STATE, ITS OFFICERS, OR ITS EMPLOYEES:

SB1277 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 39, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE HAWAIʻI EMPLOYER-UNION HEALTH BENEFITS TRUST FUND SPOUSAL MEDICARE PART B PREMIUM REIMBURSEMENT:

SB1314 SD2 HD1 enacted as Act 40, SLH 2023

SB1315 SD2 HD1 enacted as Act 41, SLH 2023

RELATING TO EXEMPTIONS FROM CIVIL SERVICE FOR POSITIONS IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES:

HB339 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 42, SLH 2023

RELATING TO HEALTH:

HB650 HD2 SD1 enacted as Act 43, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PURCHASES OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES:

HB977 HD1 SD1 enacted as Act 44, SLH 2023

HB978 HD2 SD2 CD1 enacted as Act 45, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM:

SB211 SD2 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 46, SLH 2023

RELATING TO WAGES:

SB415 SD2 HD2 enacted as Act 47, SLH 2023

RELATING TO TAXATION:

HB1363 HD3 SD2 CD1 enacted as Act 48, SLH 2023

RELATING TO STATE BONDS:

HB33 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 49, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAXATION:

SB1437 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 50, SLH 2023

RELATING TO PUBLIC WORKS:

SB435 SD1 HD2 CD1 enacted as Act 51, SLH 2023