Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates the Start of Pride Month with Unveiling of Flags Around the Executive Tower

This was originally posted on June 1, 2023.

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled four pride flags around the executive tower to celebrate the beginning of Pride month. With the unveiling of 4 pride flags around the Executive Tower, Governor Hobbs sends a clear message that Arizona is for everyone, and hate and discrimination will not be tolerated in the state.

“I’m proud to stand tall for an Arizona that’s for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “To the LGBTQ+ Arizonans, we celebrate the light and energy you bring to our state, and I will continue to work alongside you until we have an Arizona where everyone, no matter who they are or who they love, has the safety, freedom, and opportunity to truly live their authentic lives.”

When Governor Hobbs was Secretary of State, she hung a pride flag outside the Capitol Building, which was later removed by legislative leadership. 

