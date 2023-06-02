Celebrate Idaho's Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10th

Idaho's Free Fishing Day is an annual event held the second Saturday every June. This year, all anglers, residents and nonresidents, can celebrate the day by fishing Idaho's waters without a license on Saturday, June 10th, 2023. Some locations will have fishing gear that you can borrow or you are encouraged to bring a fishing pole and your own tackle and prepare for a fun–filled day of fishing!

Near Grangeville, Free Fishing Day activities will be held at Wilkins’ Pond, located on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95 approximately 5.5 miles south of Grangeville. The Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Grangeville Lions Club, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field office will be hosting the 33rd annual Free Fishing Day event. There will be a casting contest, fish art activity, a raffle drawing for prizes, and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught! The Grangeville Lions Club will provide hot dogs and drinks free for participants. For more information about the event at Wilkins’ Pond, please contact Jennie Fischer at (208) 983-4048.

Other Clearwater region event locations will include; Mann Lake and Kiwanis Park Pond (Snake River Levy Pond) in Lewiston, Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy, Fenn Pond along the Selway River near Lowell, and Soldiers Meadows Reservoir on Craig Mountain WMA.

All events will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1pm (PDT).

Please keep in mind that all other regular fishing rules and regulations–including creel limits, season dates, and tackle restrictions–remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Check out the 2023 fishing regulations for fishing seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing.

Thank you all our partner groups for their efforts to help make Free Fishing Day a success.

We hope to see you there, and good luck to all our anglers!