FTC Approves Publication of Federal Register Notice on Revisions to Parts 0-4 of the Commission’s Rules of Practice

The Federal Trade Commission voted to modify several sections of the agency’s Rules of Practice to reflect the creation of the FTC’s Office of Technology, revise the Commission’s administrative hearing process, and amend procedures for Touhy and Privacy Act requests.

These changes correct minor errors, such as misspellings and outdated references, amend Part 3, 16 CFR Part 3, and delegate certain authorities to officials in the Office of Technology.

A detailed discussion of the new rule changes can be found in the Federal Register notice.

The Commission vote approving changes to the relevant sections of Parts 0-4 of the Rules was 3-0. The revised Rules of Practice can be found on the FTC’s website and as a link to this press release. They will be published shortly in the Federal Register and are not subject to public comment.