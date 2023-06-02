Likelike Highway closed in the Honolulu-bound direction, Sunday June 4, for remedial flooding work

Main, News Posted on Jun 2, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of a full closure of the Likelike Highway in the Honolulu bound direction to perform emergency remedial work. Roadwork will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday night, June 4, and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday morning, June 5.

Crews will utilize the full closure to address flooding and ponding near the Wilson Tunnel and other areas along this stretch of Likelike Highway. If work is finished before Monday morning, the road will be opened for use. Motorists traveling in the Honolulu bound direction are advised to use the H3 or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Crews were recently transferred to work on the widening of runway 8L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and are expected to return to this project on Monday, June 19.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

