Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 500 Block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:25 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. A short time later, a victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.