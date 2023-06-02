Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your trip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.