Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in the 1200 block of C Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:49 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and gave the suspects her purse. The suspect with the handgun then assaulted the victim. The suspects took property from the victim’s purse then fled the scene. CCN: 23-076-091

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, a 13-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

