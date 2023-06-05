Breast Cancer: A New Study Highlights the Significance of Mammograms in Early Detection and Non-Invasive Treatment
A comprehensive examination underscores mammography's role in enhancing survival rates and quality of life for breast cancer patients.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The vital role of mammograms in the early detection and non-invasive treatment of breast cancer is being brought into sharp focus by the Radiology Services of New York (RSNY). Breast cancer, affecting more than 200,000 women in the United States each year, continues to be a significant public health concern. However, innovations and consistent practices in the field of mammography are making positive strides towards better patient outcomes.
Breast cancer often presents subtly, with symptoms such as a lump in the breast or armpit, swelling of the breast, changes in the skin or nipple, and persistent pain. Yet, even small, unfelt cancers can be detected through mammography before they become palpable or symptomatic. The importance of this early detection can't be overstated—it leads to more successful treatment and a significantly improved survival outlook.
Various risk factors contribute to the development of breast cancer, ranging from age, history of breast abnormalities, obesity, age of menstruation onset, age at first childbirth, to never having been pregnant. Despite these known risk factors, breast cancer can strike without warning, emphasizing the vital role of regular mammograms as a part of preventative healthcare.
Dr. Gil Lederman, a respected figure at RSNY, advocates for early detection and non-invasive treatment options to improve survival rates and the quality of life for breast cancer patients. These techniques are painless, non-invasive, and outpatient-based, eliminating the need for cutting or bleeding and are well-tolerated by patients. This approach reduces the physical and emotional strain often associated with traditional cancer treatments.
Increased public awareness remains crucial. Many women remain unaware of these non-invasive options until they consult with a specialist. Greater public knowledge about these options allows women to make more informed decisions about their health.
The role of mammograms in early detection, along with the continued development of non-invasive treatments, equips us better to fight breast cancer. The fight against breast cancer is a collective one, requiring the combined efforts of medical professionals, researchers, and the public. For those seeking more information about breast cancer and the options available for its detection and treatment, consult with healthcare professionals or institutions like RSNY.
Press Release By: Contrank
Matthew Moghaddam
Contrank
pr@contrank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Other