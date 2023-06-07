Double Shovel Cider Kodiak Celebrates One Year Anniversary Bringing Handcrafted Cider to the Heart of Kodiak
Double Shovel Cider Kodiak, a local micro cidery in Kodiak, Alaska, provides handcrafted cider and non-alcoholic beverages at their taproom.
We’re proud to be part of the downtown community!”KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Shovel Cider Kodiak, a craft cidery in the heart of Kodiak, Alaska, just celebrated its one-year anniversary. The cidery officially opened its doors on May 26, 2022, during Kodiak’s annual CrabFest celebration, and has since become a popular establishment in Kodiak frequented by locals and visitors to the Emerald Isle.
— Gideon Saunders, Co-owner
Founded by Double Shovel Cider Company, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is committed to making high-quality, handcrafted ciders. These delicious, naturally gluten-free hard ciders are made by combining ingredients harvested in Alaska with Pacific Northwest apples, hops, and other fruits. There is a rotating selection of delicious non-alcoholic craft beverages made with natural sugars, vinegar, tisanes and fruit suitable for non-drinking adults and children. Double Shovel Cider Kodiak welcomes everyone to stop in and try its hard cider and zero-proof beverages.
“We’re proud to be part of the downtown community,” said Gideon Saunders, founding co-owner of Double Shovel Cider Kodiak. “We’ve had a great year, and we’re looking forward to many more providing our community and visitors with an inviting and comfortable location to spend time with friends and family while enjoying our delicious ciders and craft beverages.”
Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is excited to share its unique and authentic craft cider experience with everyone whether you're a cider enthusiast or a non-alcoholic drinker. Visit the cidery at 101 Center St. in Kodiak, Alaska, and be sure to check out their one-of-a-kind merchandise and featured local artwork. It is open daily until 8 pm, seven days a week. For up-to-date information about their hours, events and activities, check out their social media https://www.instagram.com/doubleshovelciderkodiak
About Double Shovel Cider Kodiak
Established in 2022, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is the sister company of Double Shovel Cider Company, the first and largest micro-cidery in Alaska. The cidery shares the mission of its parent company to lead the movement towards the revitalization of American hard cider by handcrafting superior ciders using ingredients emblematic of Alaska.
