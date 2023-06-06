Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash Names Rob Murphy as Chief Executive Officer

Rob Murphy, CEO, Cincinnati Rehab Hospital Anis Sabeti, CEO, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

New Inpatient Rehab Hospital Prepares for Early Fall Opening with Announcement of CEO

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, announced that Rob Murphy will serve as the rehab hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer. Murphy is a seasoned healthcare leader with over 20 years of expertise including rehab hospitals, acute inpatient hospitals, and outpatient diagnostic services. Murphy recently served as the CEO at a large multi-campus inpatient rehab hospital in Cincinnati.



"Rob’s multi-site healthcare leadership experience and his operational savvy gained through his time at The Studer Group will facilitate connections with local healthcare executives and will be invaluable to our rehab hospital success," said Nobis Rehab Partners CEO Anis Sabeti.

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Medicine and a Master of Business degree in healthcare administration.



About Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital: a 3-story 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms is owned by NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About NKD

NKD is a partnership between Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, Cross Development, and Kennor Holdings that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly.

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has over 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication over $300M.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners together to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.