Lane restrictions on Iowa 25/Sumner Avenue at the BNSF overpass in Creston begin on Monday, June 12

Posted on: June 02, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – June 2, 2023 – Motorists who travel on Iowa 25/Sumner Avenue in Creston need to be aware of an upcoming construction project at the BNSF overpass that could slow down their trip.

Beginning on Monday, June 12, until Friday, June 30, weather permitting, construction crews will work on the BNSF overpass. This will require restricting traffic on Iowa 25/Sumner Avenue to one lane between Fremont Street and Jefferson Street. Access to Russell Street from Iowa 25/Sumner Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to assist motorists through the work zone. Vehicles and loads over 11-feet wide will need to use an alternate route.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: For general information about this project contact Austin Yates, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, at 515-357-0783 or [email protected]