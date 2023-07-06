Life insurance Dallas is profitable again, but many public insurers have stopped selling

Life Insurance Dallas Life Insurance Companies in Dallas Life insurance agents in Dallas Group health insurance Dallas Health Insurance Dallas

Life insurance agents in Dallas, says public life insurance companies like MetLife and Allstate have mostly separated themselves from selling policies.

Top health and life insurance agents in Dallas, says public insurers like Allstate were already facing mounting pressures. But the key to getting the back in the game is for interest rates to rise.” — Rick Thornton

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Life insurance Dallas appears to be profitable again, as more and more Americans recognize the long-term benefits for themselves, their families, and even corporate entities. Wall Street Journal suggests it may be too little too late for many insurers who have either entirely or mostly separated themselves from selling those policies when low interest rates hit both their profits and stock prices. MetLife, Allstate, Genworth Financial, and Voya Financial are among a growing list of publicly-traded insurers that aren’t selling to American households.More information can be found at: https://insurance4dallas.com/life-insurance-companies-in-dallas/ Many life insurance companies in Dallas might follow suit if they don’t see that the recent uptick in new life insurance policies doesn’t deliver sustainable results for the long term. The average net yield of investment portfolios for life and health insurers declined to an estimated 3.92% last year. To put those numbers in perspective, those net yields were at 5.92 in 2007.Rick Thornton, one of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas , said insurers were already facing mounting challenges before interest rates fell, but he echoed a sentiment that has been passed around several times by consultants and analysts that interest rates are still the key. In fact, those rates would need to rise to about 5% to entice the big public companies like Allstate, MetLife, and Goya to jump back into the life insurance game.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.

Life insurance Dallas is profitable again, but many public insurers have stopped selling