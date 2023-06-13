Fixed Asset Consulting LLC Launches to Provide Creative Strategies and Serious Results to Asset-Intensive Businesses
New consultancy, Fixed Asset Consulting LLC, brings expertise and innovation to optimize fixed asset accounting processes for businesses worldwide.
We’re passionate--really passionate!--about helping medium and large businesses find new ways to unlock value in their fixed asset accounting processes.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fixed Asset Consulting LLC (FAC) is proud to announce its launch today, offering businesses a unique and specialized consultancy in fixed asset accounting. With a team of seasoned professionals bringing over 50 years of accounting, asset management, and technology experience, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional services and solutions. Their tagline, “Creative strategies. Serious results,” perfectly captures the ethos of their approach, emphasizing their commitment to innovative thinking and delivering tangible outcomes for clients.
— Angie Chase, Co-Founder
Co-Founder Angela Chase is the former Director of Global Fixed Assets for Precision Castparts Corporation, a 20,000-employee, $7.5 billion-per-year Berkshire Hathaway company. Angela has been responsible for managing billions of dollars' worth of fixed assets throughout her career for Precision Castparts, Nike, HCA Healthcare, and many other global leaders in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and more. She brings to the firm 25 years of expertise in capital asset lifecycle process management, including construction-in-progress (CIP) accounting, accounting data management, depreciation (Federal & state tax, GAAP, and ADS), and asset tracking. She specializes in using technology to streamline fixed asset accounting processes, drastically reducing close times, virtually eliminating errors, simplifying SOX 404 testing, and saving millions in labor, taxes, and auditing fees. Angela had operated FAC as a sole proprietorship from 2008 to 2019, before winding down operations to take the leadership role at Precision Castparts.
Co-Founder Jason Johnson, the former CEO of MPulse Software, is a leading innovator in technology for tracking the maintenance and operation of critical capital assets and the associated costs. With over 25 years of capital asset maintenance and management experience, he’s helped hundreds of companies optimize their asset management processes, saving millions for prominent global brands like Siemens, the US Navy, the US Air Force, Verizon, Caterpillar, IKEA, and many others.
Together, these two founders bring a unique and rare combination of proprietary knowledge and technology knowhow to address the challenges faced by businesses in administering their fixed asset accounting and management processes. Their primary service offerings will include:
• Fixed asset management and accounting optimization
• Accounting data consolidation and reconciliation automation
• Sage Fixed Assets Software (SFA) implementation and optimization
• Fixed asset maintenance software selection and optimization advisory services
"We’re passionate--really passionate!--about helping medium and large businesses find new ways to unlock value in their fixed asset accounting processes," said Angela Chase. "Our solutions are not only comprehensive, but intuitive and easy to implement within existing workflows. They provide exponential improvements in fixed asset accounting processes in a matter of weeks or months. The savings they generate surprise even the most seasoned accounting and tax professionals.”
Fixed Asset Consulting’s expert services are now available for all businesses. To learn more or schedule a free initial consultation, visit fixedassetconsulting.com. You can also reach out by email to consultation@fixedassetconsulting.com or call +1 (844) FXD-ASST (393-2778).
Angie Chase
Fixed Asset Consulting LLC
+1 844-393-2778 ext. 701
angie@fixedassetconsulting.com