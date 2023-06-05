ArtClass Presents AI LIVE Event During 2023 Cannes Lions Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtClass announces AI LIVE, an exploration into the intersection of artificial intelligence and human creativity, happening during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. In collaboration with OpenAI, the event aims to educate and entertain guests by engaging in meaningful discussions with industry leaders providing insights into their unique experiences using AI and its role as a complement to creativity.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 9am to 5pm and feature a vibrant mix of panel discussions, case studies and an artist gallery showcasing real-world applications and demonstrations of AI's contribution to the creative process opening up a creative dialogue that aims to inspire and energize the industry.
“We are thrilled to host AI LIVE in Cannes in collaboration with OpenAI,” notes Rebecca Niles, Managing Director at ArtClass. “The immense potential of AI to expand creative capabilities, revolutionize storytelling, and open doors we weren’t aware existed, is something to be excited about.”
Featured artists for the event include: Acclaimed Director Paul Trillo, XR and AI Futurist, Don Allen Stevenson III, XR Art Director & Co-Founder, Oraar Studio, Josephine Miller, Director of AI at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Nathan Shipley, VP, Creative Director at Edelman, Alexia Adana, Creative Director Chad Nelson and Director and Co-Founder of Bell & Whistle, Souki Mehdaoui.
"Creative people have been the first to uncover the potential in our generative AI tools DALL·E and ChatGPT,” adds Natalie Summers, who runs creativity programs at OpenAI. “We’re watching in awe as artists experiment with new techniques in filmmaking, XR and AR, fashion design, interactive exhibits and storytelling — redefining what’s possible with limited budget, time, or resources. We’re delighted to support these artists and ArtClass!”
The esteemed panelists include: Natalie Summers (OpenAI), PJ Pereira (Pereira O'Dell), Jamie Allan (NVIDIA), Vince Lynch (IV.AI), Avery Akkineni (Vayner3), Solange Claudio (FKA), Eric W. Shamlin (Media.Monks) and more to be confirmed.
In addition to the stimulating dialogue and gallery of artistic innovation, guests can expect to enjoy drinks and bites amidst the backdrop of the Cannes Lions Festival. The event will be held at the 3.14 Rooftop, located at 5 Rue François Einesy, 06400 Cannes, France.
For the latest updates and to learn more about AI LIVE, please visit: http://artclasspresents.com/AI-LIVE-CANNES
Jessie Nagel
Jessie Nagel
jessie@hypeworld.com