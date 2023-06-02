The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference : Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. Central Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.





: Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. Central Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded. Evercore 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference Michael Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.





ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The Company is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation™.

CONTACTS

Investor:

ICR, Inc.

investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:

Tim Biba

203-428-3222

tbiba@soleburytrout.com