Enovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in June

/EIN News/ --



Wilmington, DE, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference: On Wednesday, June 7 th , Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference which is scheduled to take place in New York, NY.

, Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference which is scheduled to take place in New York, NY. Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: On Tuesday, June 13 th , Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference, which is scheduled to take place in Dana Point, CA.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: On Tuesday, June 13 , Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference, which is scheduled to take place in Dana Point, CA. JMP Securities Mid-Year MedTech Forum: On Thursday, June 22nd, Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the event which is scheduled to take place in Boston, MA.





ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Derek Leckow

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-302-421-1971

investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation