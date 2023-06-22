Life insurance Dallas options for corporations getting competitive thanks to Nationwide

Life Insurance Dallas Life Insurance Companies in Dallas Life insurance agents in Dallas Group health insurance Dallas Health Insurance Dallas

One of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas, says Nationwide intends to create an all-out internal marketing blitz

Rick Thornton, One of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas, says Nationwide intends to create an all-out internal marketing blitz to bring in more corporate-owned life insurance assets.” — Rick Thornton

Life insurance Dallas , and the business owners who have it or have been thinking about adding it might see an uptick in insurers competing harder to earn those opportunities. One of those carriers is Nationwide, which wants more corporate-owned life insurance assets despite already boasting about $26 billion under management. To accomplish this latest blitz, the Columbus, Ohio-based mutual insurer announced it has shifted to a simpler, more affordable cost structure for the variable universal life policy that is at the heart of its corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) program.More Information can be found at : https://insurance4dallas.com/life-insurance-companies-in-dallas/ Many life insurance companies in Dallas will likely be competing for similar clients. In addition, Nationwide has about 66,000 business life insurance policies in force. Many employers use COLI to power executive retirement benefits. As such, that market is doing exceptionally well right now. Jessica Dowdy, a Nationwide vice president, told Think Advisor that she is "hoping life insurance agents, financial advisors, and other financial professionals will think of Nationwide when they spot an employer that could use a COLI policy. Agents in the individual market may be able to team with an experienced COLI producer to help set up and manage a COLI case."Rick Thornton, one of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas , said it is more important than ever to talk to employers who could use a COLI policy to strengthen their company and the people in it. The benefits go far beyond executive retirement benefits in that they include funding post-retirement health benefits for all employees and executive benefits outside of simple retirement. Time will tell how Nationwide's latest push will impact other carriers who will undoubtedly attempt to keep up in their own way.

Life insurance Dallas options for corporations getting competitive thanks to Nationwide