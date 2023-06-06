Discover "Loaded Angel": A Gripping Novel of Love, Crime, and Murder.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be captivated by the upcoming release of Loaded Angel, an enthralling book that delves into the intricate web of love, crime, and murder. This gripping story follows the life of Vivian "Angel" Shannon, a young woman who encounters ex-convict Louis Sykes on a dating site, igniting a profound connection that quickly turns sinister. Authored by the talented and award-winning writer M.E. Croft, this novel promises an exhilarating reading experience filled with suspense and unexpected twists.
Vivian Shannon's journey begins with a chance encounter that sparks an instant and deep infatuation in Louis Sykes. However, as their relationship unfolds, Vivian falls victim to Louis' physical abuse, fueled by his struggles with drug abuse and mental illness.
Haunted by a traumatic childhood, Vivian retains her innate kindness and gentleness despite enduring unimaginable abuse. The scars of her past haunt her, leading to a psychological shift that propels her toward self-destructive behaviors and a life entangled in crime. Though her family lovingly nicknamed her "Angel" due to her perceived angelic nature, Vivian harbors a darker side, concealing a secret desperate to be revealed.
Through unwavering determination and sheer perseverance, Vivian overcomes her adversities. While appearing refined and classy on the surface, her inner darkness and the weight of her hidden secret yearning for release.
Vivian "Angel" and Louis find themselves bound together by a shared life of crime. Together, they embark on a spree of criminal activities, leaving behind no trace or clue for investigators to follow. Vivian, hiding in plain sight, presents a perplexing challenge for those seeking to catch a killer without traditional leads. How does one solve a mystery when the perpetrator leaves behind no clues?
Loaded Angel is a riveting novel that promises numerous plot twists, keeping readers on the edge of their seats. Filled with suspense and driven by the complexities of human nature, this book weaves a tale that explores the depths of love, the allure of darkness, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
About the Author:
M.E. Croft, an accomplished and award-winning author hailing from the Midwest, has crafted gripping narratives across multiple bestselling books. With a notable portfolio that includes the Golden Rose Series, the KUSU Trilogy, and the Self-Publishing Guide, M.E. Croft's talent for storytelling shines through in Loaded Angel.
Beyond her writing career, M.E. Croft serves as a self-publishing consultant, guiding aspiring authors in successfully publishing and selling their works globally through consultations and online courses. Additionally, she hosts a podcast and a bi-monthly talk show.
As a full-time Entertainment & Media Legal Advisor and Sports Agent, M.E. Croft brings a wealth of experience in handling complex criminal and civil matters. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to her partnership with a prestigious Realty firm specializing in luxury properties and managing partner of a California-based Sports & Entertainment Agency.
When not immersed in her writing and legal pursuits, M.E. Croft finds solace in outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature. She is a passionate advocate for social justice, actively participating in events promoting diversity and inclusivity. Through her extensive travels, M.E. Croft seeks inspiration from diverse cultures and shares her passion for exploration with readers worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.AuthorMECroft.com or Social Media @AuthorMECroft.
For review copies, interview requests, or further information, please contact Madison Grace.
Madison Grace
