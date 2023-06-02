AG Platkin Announces Arrests of 14 Individuals Charged in Connection with Multi-Agency Takedown of Chop Shop Operations in Paterson

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, and Interim Director Derek Nececkas today announced charges against 14 individuals in the takedown of alleged chop shop operations linked to the theft of more than 35 vehicles throughout the state. The charges are the result of a five-month investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), with assistance from the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, the Paterson Police Department, and other federal, county, and local law enforcement agencies.

The defendants were charged in connection with four chop shops that allegedly functioned as towing and mechanic businesses by day, but, during off hours, were used to alter and/or disassemble stolen vehicles for resale or to be sold as parts.

The defendants were arrested last week following the coordinated execution of search warrants at multiple locations in Paterson, NJ, and one location each in Elmwood Park, NJ, and Passaic, NJ. Recovered in the searches were six stolen motor vehicles, numerous components from stolen vehicles, key fobs, stolen license plates, and electronic devices linked to the alleged chop shop operations. Also recovered in the searches were an assault rifle, heroin, marijuana, a kilo press, which is commonly used to process controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and US currency believed to be proceeds from criminal activity.

The alleged orchestrator of the chop shop operations, Carlos Torres, 41, of Paterson, was charged with conspiracy to operate chop shops, conspiracy to receive stolen property, receiving stolen property, and possessing a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN). Thirteen others were charged with receiving stolen property and various other offenses related to the alleged vehicle theft operation. Some defendants were also charged in connection with other alleged criminal activities, including distribution of CDS.

“Auto theft is known to go hand-in-hand with other more serious crimes, which is why dismantling these criminal networks and prosecuting participants is essential to our goal of reducing theft and violent crime in New Jersey,” said Attorney General Platkin. “By taking down chop shops that facilitate the sale of stolen vehicles, we’re interrupting the larger auto theft network and making our communities safer.”

“The dismantling of this auto theft ring and the identification of its chop shops is just a small step in our unrelenting mission to apprehend and hold accountable those who choose to steal motor vehicles and those who participate in the criminal process after a vehicle is stolen,” said Colonel Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “This 5-month long investigation culminated with the removal of an assault weapon, drugs, and violent criminals from our neighborhoods. Motor Vehicle Crimes Units and their partners are using the finest investigative strategies to target additional theft rings, and I applaud their continued efforts.”

“The Division of Criminal Justice will continue to hold accountable individuals who serve as integral participants in auto theft networks by providing a means for stolen vehicles to be disguised for resale or disassembled for sale as parts,” said Interim Director Derek Nececkas of the Division of Criminal Justice. “Our message is clear, if you are caught participating in crimes related to auto theft, you will face serious consequences.”

“After countless hours of hard work, this investigation concluded with several high-impact arrests and the confiscation of an assault rifle,” said Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. “I want to commend the NJSP for not only the formation of the task force but its effectiveness. The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to continuing this special partnership with the New Jersey State Police and many more arrests.”

“Achieving our public safety goals requires partnership and collaboration. I want to recognize and thank our colleagues at the New Jersey State Police, the Division of Criminal Justice, and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in helping the Paterson Police Department keep Paterson safe,” said Isa Abbassi, Officer in Charge of the Paterson Police Department.

The investigation began in January, when detectives with the NJSP Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit, as part of the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force, began looking into statewide thefts of Hondas believed to be destined for chop shops in Paterson. Through various investigative means, detectives identified Carlos Torres as a suspect in the theft of more than a dozen vehicles. As the investigation continued, numerous other suspects were identified.

Through various investigative means, detectives determined that vehicles stolen from counties throughout New Jersey were being transported to facilities in Paterson and nearby municipalities, where they were given fraudulent VINs to be re-titled and later sold or disassembled for sale as parts.

The search warrants were executed on May 23rd by members of the NJSP Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit, as part of the Auto Theft Task Force, with assistance from DCJ, NJSP T.E.A.M.S Unit, K-9 Unit, and Troop B Tactical Patrol Unit, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, Paterson Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, National Insurance Crime Bureau, Clifton Police Department, and the Passaic Police Department.

The suspects were transported to the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force’s Newark Field Office for processing and released. They are charged as follows:

Carlos Torres, 41, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Juan Torres, 20, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Uttering of False Government Documents – 3rd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Ranlley Tejada-Pena, 35, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree

Uttering False Government Documents – 3rd Degree

Junior Lopez, 22, of Paterson, NJ

Possession of CDS (Heroin) – 3rd Degree

Distribution of CDS (Heroin) – 2nd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine – 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of an Assault Firearm – 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Used for CDS Packaging – 4th Degree

Adonis DeJesus Ventura Liranzo, 25, of Paterson, NJ

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance – Heroin – 3rd Degree

Distribution of CDS (Heroin) – 2nd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine – 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of an Assault Firearm – 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Used for CDS Packaging – 4th Degree

Heriberto A. Rojas-Acquino, 25, of Elmwood Park, NJ

Operation of a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Juan M. Jimenez-Gutierrez, 48, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 2nd Degree

Operation of a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Edward M. Valdez-Nunez, 42, of Elmwood Park, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree

Yoelbi Velez, 34, of Passaic, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree

Possession of Burglar’s Tools – Disorderly Persons Offense

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Uttering of False Government Documents – 3rd Degree

Wilson Castro, 46, of Paterson, NJ

Operation of a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Danilo A. Camilo, 26, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Operation a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Freddy Tavare, 43, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Operation a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Edward Fernandez, 55, of Paterson, NJ

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Operation a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Operate a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Juan Sterling Jimenez Gutierrez, 44, of Paterson, NJ

Operation of a Chop Shop – 2nd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – 3rd Degree

Possession of an Altered VIN Vehicle – 3rd Degree

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are assumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to ten years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000; third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000; and fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Disorderly persons offenses carry a sentence of up to 30 days in county jail and a fine of up to $500.

Deputy Attorney General Joseph Giordano, Chief of the DCJ Auto Theft Task Force Unit, is prosecuting the case under the supervision of Deputy Director Erik Daab. The investigation was carried out by NJSP Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit, as part of the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force, with assistance from DCJ. Led by NJSP, the Auto Theft Task Force includes members from the following law enforcement agencies: DCJ, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Warren Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield Police Department, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbridge Police Department, Paramus Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Marlboro Police Department, and Westfield Police Department.

Attorney General Platkin thanked the federal, county, and local law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation and in the execution of search warrants.

There are no attorneys of record for any of the defendants at this time.

