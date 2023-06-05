LES DAMES D’ESCOFFIER PRESENTS 2023 WOMAN OF PURPOSE AWARD TO AUTHOR AND FOOD JOURNALIST NINA MUKERJEE FURSTENAU
Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) and YETI® honors journalist and professor for her efforts in food justice, global sustainability and public health
YETI believes the best of human nature is humans in nature. The Woman of Purpose Award celebrates women who share this belief and sustain The Wild through their work in food justice and public health.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI), an international non-profit organization of women leaders who work together to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality, is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 Women of Purpose Award presented in partnership with YETI®. The organization bestows the Women of Purpose Award to a member of LDEI who has made a positive impact in a local or global community, incorporating the important and complex realms of global sustainability, food justice and public health.
— LeighAnn Bakunas, Director of Food & Beverage Community Marketing at YETI
Nina Mukerjee Furstenau of Columbia, Missouri is Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s 2023 Woman of Purpose. Nina is a journalist, author, and editor of the Foodstory book series for the University of Iowa Press. A Fulbright Global Scholar 2018-19, she is the author of Biting Through the Skin: An Indian Kitchen in America’s Heartland, which won the MFK Fisher Book Award. Other works include: Mozambique, a low-literacy cookbook for small holder female farmers in rural Mozambique aimed at alleviating childhood stunting due to poor nutrition. Nina teaches and speaks about food and identity, food history, food journalism, and how cultures entwine over food. She is a former Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia, and past director of food systems communication at the University of Missouri Science and Agricultural Journalism program. Nina is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier.
The Woman of Purpose Award is given biannually, and the women are nominated by and voted on by members of Les Dames d’Escoffier. This year there were 18 outstanding women who have made important contributions in the areas of food justice, sustainability, and public health and were nominated for this award. The complete list of nominees can be found at https://ldei.org/awards/woman-of-purpose.
Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization’s 2,400 members in 44 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Tuscany provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2022. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Facebook Les Dames d’Escoffier Int’l and on LinkedIn.
