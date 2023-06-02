Join Esteemed Industry Leaders at the EZWay Summer Magazine Release Event
The upcoming EZWay Summer Magazine Release Event features renowned personalities Eric Zuley, and Toni Kaufman, and esteemed guests including the co-founder of Priceline and CEO of Ubid.com, Jeff Hoffman. This event aims to support Jeff in promoting his charitable initiatives while celebrating his remarkable impact on numerous lives. Honored to welcome Omar Periu, co-founder of LA Fitness and a bestselling author with 28 books to his credit, as well as Dr. Dântê Sears, the founder of World Prosperity Network, former model, and other key figures featured in the eZWay Summer Magazine release event production.
Leading the event as the host is Eric Zuley, a distinguished award-winning social media influencer globally recognized for his expertise as a Multimedia Marketing Mogul and his exceptional proficiency in monetizing media. Zuley's pioneering movement, #eZWay, has garnered endorsements from over 500 celebrities, influencers, CEOs, and change-makers, creating a unique social network directory reminiscent of platforms like Facebook, Amazon, Yelp, Netflix, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, all consolidated into one platform. Among the esteemed members of his eZWay Wall of Fame are renowned celebrity influencers such as the creator of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the star of Terminator 3, and the co-founder of Priceline. Discover more about the eZWay Wall of Fame at https://ezwaywalloffame.com/
With over 30 stages and 50 virtual speaking engagements, Eric has coached and mentored more than 300 individuals in the art of scaling their influence. Remarkably,
Serving as the co-host is Toni Kaufman, a seven-time international #1 Amazon best-selling author and contributor. Toni's professional journey led her from working as a personal computer trainer and support for Former President George H.W. Bush to returning to her producer roots in television, radio, and podcasts. She is the founder of The Standout Stars Speakers Bureau and brings a wealth of production and casting experience from shows like The Latin Grammys, Texas Music Awards, and the renowned talent-searching programs of Fremantle Media, including American Idol/Objetivo Fama and America's Top Models/Belleza Latina. Toni has also cast families for Family Feud/Que Dice La Gente, among other notable projects.
Joining these exceptional individuals are esteemed figures such as Judge Joe Brown, a prominent TV judge and candidate for Mayor of Memphis, Kate Linder, an actress with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and known for her role on Young and The Restless, and Jake Jacobson, the former Vice President of Paramount Pictures' TV division. Additionally, Katherin Kovin Pacino, Al Pacino's stepmother and renowned actress, will grace the event as a celebrity jewelry designer for the K Kovin Collection. The event will also feature Johnny Venokur, a well-known TV personality, actor, and producer seen on MAX, Paramount Plus, VH1, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, among others. Carol Register, a prominent business tycoon in the heart center industry and a Nerucoach, will represent eZWay as an affiliate and Platinum member.
Moreover, the event will showcase a captivating performance by Elec Simon, an influential percussionist, celebrity hype man, and hostainer. These remarkable individuals represent just a fraction of the notable figures attending this prestigious event.
During the event, proudly unveil the latest edition of eZWay Magazine, the Summer Issue. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from keynote speakers Katherin Kovin Pacino, Kate Linder, Jake Jacobson, and Johnny Venokur. A celebrity expert panel will also engage in a stimulating Q&A session, providing unique perspectives on industry-related topics.
Furthermore, attendees will have access to a virtual gift bag giveaway and participate in an engaging pitch party session. A special segment titled "Gaining Access with Johnny V" will offer invaluable insights and opportunities for the participants to meet producers and agents in the Film and TV World.
Additionally, attendees will have the chance to meet the talented team behind the event, offering further networking prospects.
Cordially invite you to join us at this esteemed event. Registration is free and available at http://release.ezwaymagazine.com. The event will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, from 4-6 PM PST.
As a bonus, "we" are delighted to offer an exclusive opportunity for the participants to receive an on-stage photo opportunity with one of our featured celebrity attendees.
Join us and become a part of the prestigious #ezwayfamily, as we bring together influential figures, host engaging events, and foster a thriving network within the industry. For media inquiries and further information, please contact support@Ezwaynetwork.com
Jenni Daniel
