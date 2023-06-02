UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, and Brett Taft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

