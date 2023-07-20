The LED Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Graduate Awarded to Chief of Minds CEO, Lakeisha Robichaux
Chief of Minds specializes in helping businesses find the right people, so they can focus on growing their business.
On May 3, 2023, Lakeisha Robichaux received the Louisiana Economic Development Award for Outstanding SEBD Graduate. Lakeisha Robichaux is an author, Serial Entrepreneur, and CEO of Chief of Minds, LLC.
The Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration awarded Robichaux for entrepreneurial excellence on May 3, 2023.
At the heart of Chief of Minds is our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and superior customer service.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief of Minds' CEO, Lakeisha Robichaux, was honored to receive the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Graduate Award on May 3, 2023. The LED and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recognized business owners and supporters who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial resilience and diversity at the 2023 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony held at the Louisiana Capitol Park Museum.
— Lakeisha Robichaux, Chief of Minds CEO
Chief of Minds (COM), the recipient of the 2022 MBECCA LED Small Business of the Year, is a full-service Human Resources (HR) and business strategy firm that provides innovative Human Resources Consulting and Management, Learning and Development, Benefits Administration Staffing, Program Management, and Organizational Management Solutions for its public, not-for-profit, and private sector clients. The company serves as a fully outsourced HR department for some clients and as a HR and business/operations support consultant to others.
Robichaux, a Louisiana native keenly focused on providing quality leadership and problem-solving, developed a tailored business model that aims to increase performance, productivity, and profitability. With over two decades of experience in prestigious leadership positions at Fortune 500 and 100 companies and as the former Executive Director and Chief of Staff Human Resources Director of the Recovery School District, Robichaux is a soaring diplomatic front-runner with a servant-leader approach to success in business and human resources management. Throughout her career, she developed an impressive skillset for establishing proven business and leadership models, structuring HR strategies, implementing training and development programs, and achieving organizational goals.
"At the heart of Chief of Minds is our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and superior customer service. We are your thought partner, offering human resources consulting, recruitment, performance management, employee relations, learning and development, benefits administration, project management, and organizational management," she says.
Robichaux founded Chief of Minds in 2014. Seeing the need to provide direct hire, temporary staffing, and recruitment solutions, she launched Chief of Minds Staffing in 2018. In 2019, she added the Chief of Minds Insurance company to offer group and individual (health, dental, vision, and life) insurance. Her latest expansion was during the coronavirus pandemic when she started Biz Chiefs to offer consulting and mentorship services to the business community. The annual Biz Chiefs Conference provides entrepreneurs, small business owners, and those ready to grow and scale their businesses with valuable information about operations, business models, finance, marketing, human resources, and more.
The author of "Growing Beyond the CEO: How to Build, Engage, and Retain a High-Performing Team, From One to Hundreds of Employees," Robichaux takes her readers behind her HR lens by providing experience-backed advice, proven strategies, and step-by-step guidance needed to create a workplace ecosystem primed for next-level growth. “I help business owners and entrepreneurs grow their businesses, hit their goals, and increase revenue,” says Robichaux. “Every CEO comes to a crossroads where they must ask themselves: Will I continue to be the only driving force keeping my business alive? Or will I build a high-performance team to maximize my company's ability to reach the next level?".
For more information about Lakeisha Robichaux and Chief of Minds, visit https://www.chiefofminds.com/.
About Lakeisha Robichaux
An absolute powerhouse, Lakeisha Robichaux is a business transformation strategist, leadership expert, and CEO and Founder of Chief of Minds, LLC, a human resources firm, Chief of Minds Staffing, and Chief of Minds Insurance. A leading authority in complex operations, she is revolutionizing the way organizations succeed by optimizing operations, developing executive leaders, and building high-performing teams. With an unmatched strategic skillset, Lakeisha is a problem-solver, a success seeker, and the organizational leader that every company needs by its side at its table.
A Human Resources veteran and pioneer in strengthening corporate models, Lakeisha honed her expertise at several Fortune 500 and 100 companies in executive leadership roles. Garnering a well-earned reputation for driving results, she led those organizations through significant cultural change, proving that peak performance is always possible through the right people. Her pure passion for people and servant leadership led to her pivot from corporate into public service as the former Executive Director and Human Resources Director for the Recovery School District in Baton Rouge, La. As her undeniable brilliance and proven track record sparked conversation in spaces across Louisiana, she has become a highly sought-after consultant for other organizations, statewide and beyond.
Robichaux has developed an impressive skill set for establishing proven entrepreneurship and business models, structuring HR strategies, implementing training and development programs, and achieving organizational goals. She has cultivated a noteworthy expertise in building great teams, creatively solving problems, and impacting results to make a positive difference. Always a student for growth, Robichaux is an inaugural graduate of The American Academy of Entrepreneurs, a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program alumna, a graduate of the Louisiana Economic Development CEO Roundtable, IDEA School Board President, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, and earned a variety of diverse certifications and degrees, including a Master's in Business Administration. Robichaux is also a Business Facilitator and Business Advisor for the Urban League of Louisiana and has the honor of speaking at a number of gem-packed conferences, panels, podcasts, and other media outlets.
About Chief of Minds
Chief of Minds is a full-service human resources and business strategy firm that supports public, private, and not-for-profit organizations with innovative human resources consulting and management services, recruitment, learning and development, program management, and organizational management solutions that increase productivity and generate growth. The goal is to partner with businesses to decrease workload, improve human resources functions, and reduce costs. Chief of Minds specializes in working with your existing human resources department or serving as your company’s human resources department.
About LED
Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant economy. It is the only state agency in the U.S. accredited by the International Economic Development Council, boasting award-winning programs like LED FastStart, rated the No. 1 customized workforce training program in the U.S. 13 years in a row.
Lakeisha Robichaux
Chief of Minds
+1 225-754-9506
lrobichaux@chiefofminds.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Chief of Minds LLC