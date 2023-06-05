Zenith Trek LLC to Showcase Revolutionary Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag on Boom America TV Show
Zenith Trek LLC's innovative Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag with integrated foot compartment will be featured on Boom America TV show, hosted by Kevin Harrington
Through our appearance on Boom America, we aim to demonstrate how Zenith Trek is redefining comfort in the realm of outdoor gear.”BASTROP, TX, US, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenith Trek LLC, a pioneering outdoor gear company known for its innovative sleeping bags, is thrilled to announce its upcoming appearance on the Boom America TV show hosted by the legendary Kevin Harrington. Boom America is a platform that celebrates innovative companies and their transformative products. Zenith Trek's inclusion on the show highlights the remarkable features and exceptional comfort provided by the Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag, setting it apart from traditional sleeping bags on the market.
— Michael Muniz, Owner of Zenith Trek LLC
The Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag is revolutionizing the outdoor gear industry with its integrated foot compartment. This unique design element allows campers and outdoor enthusiasts to keep their feet warm and unrestricted, ensuring a restful night's sleep in any environment. The spacious foot compartment provides ample room for various foot sizes, offering an unparalleled level of comfort and freedom of movement. Crafted with premium materials, the Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag boasts exceptional double-filled hollow fiber insulation for optimal warmth. Its soft, breathable lining provides a gentle touch against the skin, while the durable and water-resistant outer shell safeguards adventurers from challenging weather conditions. The sleeping bag's hooded design adds an extra layer of warmth and protection for the head and face, ensuring maximum comfort and coziness.
"Being featured on the Boom America is an exciting milestone for Zenith Trek," said Michael Muniz, Owner of Zenith Trek LLC. "We are delighted to showcase our innovative Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag to a broader audience, inspiring more adventurers to experience the unparalleled comfort and performance it offers. Through our appearance on Boom America, we aim to demonstrate how Zenith Trek is redefining comfort in the realm of outdoor gear."
Zenith Trek's participation on Boom America further solidifies its position as a leader in the outdoor gear industry. By pushing boundaries and introducing innovative designs, Zenith Trek is revolutionizing the way adventurers experience the outdoors. The Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag exemplifies Zenith Trek's commitment to delivering top-notch products that enhance outdoor exploration while prioritizing comfort and functionality. For more information about Zenith Trek and its revolutionary Comfy Feet Sleeping Bag, please visit their website at www.zenithtrek.com.
About Zenith Trek
Zenith Trek LLC, established in 2022, is an outdoor gear company dedicated to crafting high-quality sleeping bags for adventurers seeking exceptional comfort on their journeys. Led by owner and inventor Michael Muniz, Zenith Trek is committed to delivering top-notch products that enhance outdoor experiences. The company's core values revolve around innovation, comfort, and a passion for exploration.
About Boom America
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank, Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
