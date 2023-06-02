STARS Academy School in West Hills Offering an Integrated Arts and Academic Program
STARS Academy sets itself apart by integrating musicals with traditional subjects, creating a dynamic learning environment fostering learning in small classes.WEST HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STARS Academy School, an innovative K–High School located in the vibrant community of West Hills, is delighted to celebrate three successful years of providing exceptional arts-integrated education to students. With a steadfast commitment to integrating arts and academics, STARS Academy has established itself as a trailblazer in delivering a transformative learning experience that fosters creativity, confidence, and academic excellence.
"At STARS Academy, we firmly believe in the profound impact of integrating arts and academics," affirms Shayna Turk Dovitz, Head of School at STARS Academy. "We have created a nurturing and inclusive environment where students are encouraged to express their unique ideas, collaborate with their peers, and develop confidence in their creative, academic, and social abilities."
Situated in the heart of West Hills, STARS Academy offers a comprehensive and rigorous academic program enriched with a distinctive musical theater emphasis. The school's curriculum is meticulously designed based on research-backed pedagogical approaches, placing a strong emphasis on cognitive learning and fostering a deep understanding of key concepts.
An exciting hallmark of STARS Academy School's curriculum is the seamless integration of various musicals that span different historical periods. By intertwining arts and history, students embark on captivating educational journeys. For example, they explore American History through the lens of the widely acclaimed musical Hamilton, delving into the intricacies of the events and themes portrayed in the show. This immersive experience not only ignites their passion for history but also enhances their critical thinking and analytical skills. In their study of Western Civilization, students engage with the timeless masterpiece Les Miserables, gaining a profound understanding of the historical context and human struggles depicted in the musical. Furthermore, the celebrated musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat serves as a gateway to studying World Civilization, enabling students to delve into diverse cultures and explore different historical periods with curiosity and enthusiasm.
Reflecting on her family's experience at STARS Academy, Jenna Rosher, a parent, shares her heartfelt appreciation, saying, "STARS Academy School provides an incredible project-based learning program that truly prioritizes the holistic development of each child. Their inspiring and nurturing teachers strike an amazing balance between a stimulating non-conventional academic curriculum and social-emotional learning. The results are extraordinary. My children can't wait to get to school every day, which was definitely not the case with their previous schools. I too wish I had the opportunity to attend a school like this as a child!"
Leslie and Brian Anderson, parents at STARS Academy School, enthusiastically express their satisfaction, stating, "STARS Academy School has provided an exceptional education for our children. The integration of arts and academics has truly transformed their learning experience, and we have witnessed their growth firsthand. Not only are they gaining a solid academic foundation, but they are also developing confidence, creativity, and a genuine love for learning that will serve them well throughout their lives."
As STARS Academy embarks on its fourth year, the school is excited to invite families to apply for enrollment. Limited spots are available for students in grades K–High School, and the school encourages interested families to take advantage of this opportunity. To apply, prospective families can conveniently visit the school's website at starsacademyschool.com and click on the "Apply Now" button.
For further information about STARS Academy, the enriching curriculum, and the application process, please visit http://www.starsacademyschool.com or contact STARS Academy at 818-835-4962. The dedicated staff at STARS Academy is available to answer any questions and provide guidance to prospective families seeking an extraordinary educational experience for their children.
