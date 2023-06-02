Delia Vasquez Joins The Carolina Inn As Sales Counselor

The Carolina Inn is a boutique Assisted Living community in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Green Real Estate and Development has announced that Delia Vasquez has been named sales counselor for its Assisted Living community, The Carolina Inn, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She has held the same position for The Carolina Highlands Independent Living since relocating to the area in 2022.

“After maintaining high occupancy levels at The Carolina Highlands, it was a natural choice to have Delia manage sales at The Carolina Inn as well,” said Jared Fryer, president of Village Green Real Estate and Development. The company operates both properties, which together provide a range of living options and a continuum of care for seniors.

“In her role, she has been involved in several transitions meetings with residents from Independent Living who were moving to Assisted Living,” he continued. “So, she’s not only familiar with The Carolina Inn already, she has built trusted relationships with residents at both communities.”

In addition to her interpersonal skills, Vasquez brings a real estate background to her position as sales counselor. Her work history includes sales and marketing along with five years of experience in commercial and residential property management in Las Vegas. She worked for a mortgage company, as well. Vasquez has a degree in business administration and has served as an administrative assistant in Virginia where she gained customer service expertise that continues to be essential to her career success today.

The Carolina Highlands and The Carolina Inn are located in the heart of the Village Green neighborhood—the senior living destination in Fayetteville. With mature trees, a rolling landscape and water features, the gated 100-acre neighborhood offers a peaceful setting and is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city. At the same time, Village Green is close to doctors’ offices and medical services with Cape Fear Valley Regional Hospital less than one mile away. Fort Bragg and the PX are nearby as well as shopping, dining, arts and entertainment in downtown Fayetteville.

The Carolina Highlands offers a vibrant Independent Living environment free of the hassles and maintenance associated with home ownership. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available with affordable monthly lease options that include utilities. Residents have access to full-service dining, a Wellness Center with exercise equipment, landscaped gardens and secure trails, educational programs, and social activities.

Offering a resort-style ambiance with a spotlight on personal attention, The Carolina Inn Assisted Living provides the charm and concierge services of a boutique hotel, all the comforts of home, and round-the-clock care that exceeds expectations. Caregivers are available 24 hours per day to give residents assistance, encouragement and companionship. The protected environment also boasts the highest licensed nursing-to-resident ratio for Assisted Living communities in the area.

Person-centered care includes assistance with daily activities, personal hygiene and dressing…as much or as little as needed… along with medication management and monitoring. Dining options and nutritious meals are included, too. Everyone is equipped with an emergency response system while security and maintenance are provided 24 hours per day. Additionally, Life Enrichment programs are offered to keep residents physically active, socially engaged and mentally stimulated.

As a rental community, The Carolina Inn offers monthly lease options and a selection of furnished and unfurnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments to fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.

To learn more about The Carolina Highlands, call (910) 601-2495 or visit www.TheCarolinaHighlands.com. To schedule a tour of The Carolina Inn, log onto www.CarolinaInnNC.com or call (910) 501-2271.