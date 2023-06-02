Ribbon Cutting for Native Owned Steakhouse in Historic Fort Towson, Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognizes new native owned Steakhouse as participant in Chahtapreneur Program
We are honored to be recognized by the Chahtapreneur program," said Chef Judy Fuhrhop. "Our continued success is a tribute to the support of both the tribe and the Fort Towson Board of Trustees.”FORT TOWSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse is recognized by the Choctaw National Small Business Association with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, June 8 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
— Chef Judy Fuhrhop
The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse, located in the historic Fort Towson Railroad Depot, will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8 at 4:00 p.m., followed by an open house. The Choctaw National Small Business Association will be on hand to recognize the steakhouse's participation in the Chahtapreneur program. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton himself will be on hand to cut the ribbon.
The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse is a collaboration of native entrepreneurs Cathie Carothers and Judy Fuhrhop. The restaurant specializes in aged beef that is grilled to perfection. The steakhouse also offers a speciality menu of seafood and pasta dishes, as well as a selection of fine wines and beers. The house desserts are made in-house and the house speciality is Chef Judy's buttermilk pie.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Chahtapreneur program," said Chef Judy Fuhrhop. "Our continued success is a tribute to the support of both the tribe and the Fort Towson Board of Trustees."
The grand opening celebration will include complimentary light hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic drinks.
The celebration is the kickoff for the 40th Annual Fort Towson Homecoming Festival, which will proceed on June 9 and 10 with activities throughout the community.
The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse is located at 304 N. Railroad Street in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. For more information, call (580) 579-8873 or visit www.forttowsondepot.com.
Judy Fuhrhop
Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse
+1 580-570-8873
email us here