MDC invites young anglers to June 10 Kids' Fishing Day in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at the 22nd annual Kids’ Fishing Day on June 10 at Kellogg Lake in Carthage. The event, which is for ages 15 and under, will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Sponsors for this event are the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the city of Carthage, the Kellogg Lake Group, and several local businesses.

A variety of activities are planned, including educational stations, fishing stations and prize giveaways. Youth anglers who attend at least one education station will be eligible for the prize drawings. Free refreshments will also be served.

There is no pre-registration for the event. All participating youth anglers need to bring their own fishing equipment to fish the 25-acre lake, which will receive a special stocking from MDC for this event. Worms will be provided.

No fishing permits will be needed but statewide regulations still apply, which means there will be a limit of four channel catfish per angler. The event will be taking place during Missouri’s Free Fishing Weekend (which is June 10-11). The lake will be open for all ages to fish at the end of this event.

Volunteers are needed for this event. If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please call MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at Joplin office at 417-629-3423.