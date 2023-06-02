Virtual Cards Market: Industry Forecast and Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published report on the global virtual cards market. According to a report, the global virtual cards market was valued at $281.22 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,893.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report contains top market segments, market size and share analysis, key benefits, market landscape including top investment pockets and winning strategies, Porters Five Forces Analysis, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and Covid-19 impact analysis, as well as business growth prospects and competitive analysis. It encourages businesses to make sound decisions in order to achieve their objectives and long-term success.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global virtual cards market. The global virtual cards market is experiencing growth due to factors such as its cost efficiency and added security benefits of virtual cards. However, there are chances of fraud and demand for physical cards is still more, these factors are expected to restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, consumer trends towards contact-less payments over physical payments and rapid innovation in payment technology are expected to provide lucrative virtual cards market growth in the coming years. These insights shower necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report further studies the competitive landscape of the global virtual cards market. It covers information about the strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, business performance, and market positioning of the major players that are operating in the industry. It includes the strategies moves adopted by the players to grow and expand their presence by entering into agreements and tapping new business sectors. Other strategies adopted by players include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches. The top industry players in the industry includes, Bento Technologies Inc., American Express, Billtrust (BTRS Holdings Inc.), Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd, ePayService, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd, Stripe, Inc., State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, and WEX Inc.

Research Methodology:

The research makes use of primary and secondary research to collate information about the various aspects of the global virtual cards market. Primary market research has been used to collect highly validated and authentic data from direct sources such as customers in a specific market via interviews or surveys. Secondary market research has been used to collect information from previously published data compiled by government and research agencies, industry associations, international organizations, and so on. Primary market research has been used to gather highly validated and authentic data from direct sources such as customers in a specific market via interviews or surveys. Secondary market research has been adopted to collect information from previously published data compiled by government and research agencies, industry associations, international organizations, and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

The report explores the key segments of the global virtual cards market based on end user, product type, industry vertical, and region. The report also provides sales, key trends, market size, share analysis, and forecast data associated with each of the segments. Based on end user, the market is further divided into businesses and individuals. Based on product type, the market is divided into B2B Virtual Card, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, and B2C POS Virtual Cards. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Advertising, Education, and Others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America).

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the virtual cards market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing virtual cards market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global virtual cards market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Virtual Cards Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By End User

Businesses

Individuals

By Product Type

B2B Virtual Card

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

By Industry Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Hospitality

Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Advertising

Education

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players DBS Bank Ltd, Citigroup Inc., HSBC, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd, American Express, Wise Payments Limited, ePayService, Capital One, State Bank of India, WEX Inc., Stripe, Inc., Bento Technologies Inc., Mastercard, Standard Chartered Bank, Billtrust (BTRS Holdings Inc.), JPMorgan Chase & Co.

