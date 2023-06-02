Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration This Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans of all ages are invited to attend the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to honor Tennessee’s 227th birthday at our family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration this Saturday,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage you to bring your family and friends and discover something new about our state’s history.”

The family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration will have a children’s scavenger hunt, games, crafts, live music and living history interpreters. Guests can also see Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard and an exhibit featuring rarely seen historical state documents in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Statehood Day Celebration is free to the public.

"We are excited to welcome Tennesseans of all ages to the Library & Archives for our family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “Our team has a full day planned of fun activities that will make history come alive for the whole family.”

The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is also hosting a Statehood Day event on Saturday, June 3. State Park Rangers will offer a free guided tour of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the Bicentennial Mall Gift Shop. To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com.

The Statehood Day events at the Library & Archives and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are free to attend.

The Library & Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

For more information about the Library & Archives family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.