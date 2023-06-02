Submit Release
Integration of the Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) and the Mong Ha Post Offices and operation in new location

MACAU, June 2 - In order to conform with the urban planning and development of the Northern Area of Macao, the Mong Ha Post Office located at Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, n.os 178-182, e Rua do Padre Eugénio Taverna, n.os 3-5, Habitação Social de Mong Ha, Edifício Mong Sin I e II, 1.o Andar “C1”, will be relocated to the following new address with effect from 19th June 2023.  The office hours will remain unchanged:

Office Hours

Monday to Friday

09:00 ~ 18:00

 

Saturday

09:00 ~ 13:00

Address

Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Habitação Social de Mong-Há – Edifício Mong Tak, R/C, Lojas “H”, “I” e “J”, Macau

Tel:

2831 7292

 

The new Mong Ha Post Office will have a self-service area with different types of self-services (including stamp vending machine, “eLocker”, etc.), to provide convenient postal services for citizens and tourists 24 hours a day, all year round.

At the same time, the Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) Post Office which located at Rua 1 do Bairro Iao Hon n.o 37 will be terminated with effect from 17th June 2023.  If the location of collecting postal item indicated on the registered mail notice (advice) is Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) Post Office, please proceed to the new Mong Ha Post Office for collection.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

