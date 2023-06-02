Macao Polytechnic University Holds 2023 Graduation Ceremony with Over 800 Graduates Embark on a New Journey

MACAU, June 2 - The Macao Polytechnic University Graduation Ceremony for Academic Year 2022/2023 was held at 4:00 pm on May 31st at the university's multi-sport pavilion. The national flag was raised and the national anthem was sung at the graduation ceremony. More than 800 students from doctoral, master's and bachelor's degree programs graduated. At the ceremony, honorary doctoral degrees were awarded to individuals who have made outstanding academic achievements and significant contributions to social and educational development. Ms. Ao Ieong U, representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region and chancellor of University Council, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, expressed that the SAR government will continue to support the university's commitment to the education policy of "dual emphasis on teaching and research", cultivate more outstanding talents for Macao and the country, and create better scientific research results.

The graduation ceremony was officiated by Ms. Ao Ieong U, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Mr. Shi Shuzheng, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macao, Mr. Gao Yuan, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao, Mr. Dai Jinsong, Deputy Commander of the People's Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr. Chui Sai Cheong, President of the Macao Polytechnic University Council, Mr. Im Sio Kei, Rector of the Macao Polytechnic University, and Mr. Wong Kin Mou, Acting Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau. Over 3,000 people attended the ceremony, including representatives from secondary schools, scholarship donation organisations, various sectors of society, graduates, and their families and friends.

During her speech, Ms. Ao Ieong U emphasized that the Macao Polytechnic University is an important base for the cultivation of higher education talents in Macao, devoted to nurture quality professional talents in Macao. In recent years, the university has launched a series of new courses in areas such as big health, artificial intelligence, and financial technology. It has strengthened works related to interdisciplinary and scientific research innovation, established laboratories with world-renowned universities, stimulated industry-university-research cooperation, and actively promoted the transformation of scientific research achievements. The university has continuously promoted academic exchanges and cooperation with internationally renowned universities, improved its academic level and influence, and risen in the world university rankings which further enhancing the competitiveness and impact of higher education in Macao. The SAR government will uphold the governing philosophy of "promoting education and nurturing talent for the development of Macao", actively respond to the call of the country, and continue to strengthen talent development and promote scientific and technological innovation. It will support higher education institutions, including the Macao Polytechnic University, in highlighting their educational characteristics and cultivating various talents needed for social development. It will also leverage its own research advantages, aim at the forefront of world science and technology, and make contributions to building a world-leading science and technology power for the country. She encouraged graduates to inherit the spirit of patriotism and love for the country and Macao, contribute to the country and Macao, give full play to their strengths, and work together to promote the moderate diversification of Macao's economy and contribute to the stable and long-term development of the "One Country, Two Systems" in Macao.

Rector Im Sio Kei thanked the support of the country, the Macao SAR government, and all sectors of society. He stated that Macao Polytechnic University has achieved fruitful results in teaching and scientific research, and its teaching quality has been recognized by both national and international authorities. In 2022, the university once again passed the international quality assurance and institutional accreditation evaluation of the UK Higher Education Quality Assurance Agency. It also won the second prize in the 2022 National Teaching Achievement Awards for Higher Education (Undergraduate) announced by the Ministry of Education, becoming the only university in Macao to win this award for two consecutive terms. In addition, the university has won the Asia-Pacific Quality Award for Education from the Asia-Pacific Quality Assurance Network for three times. In terms of sustainable development, it ranks among the top 200+ in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings. More and more Macao Polytechnic University students have won honors in scientific research and competitions, bringing glory to Macao. Rector Im Sio Kei encouraged graduates to hold onto their dreams, dare to take responsibilities, be willing to contribute, and be brave in innovation. The Macao Polytechnic University will continue to nuture talents, conduct scientific research, and provide social services, making contributions to the steady and long-term development of Macao’s "One Country, Two Systems" in the new era and new journey.

Representing the graduates, Chan Ka Kei, a bachelor's degree student in Computing Programme, expressed gratitude to the Macao SAR government for its strong support for higher education development and its full attention to the comprehensive development of young people and university students. She also thanked the Macao Polytechnic University for providing high-quality teaching resources and advanced research facilities, enabling students to have a forward-looking vision and keep pace with the times and the future world. The graduates will inherit the spirit of the Macao Polytechnic University to pursue dreams bravely and contribute actively to the prosperity of the country and society, and strive to become a bridge connecting China with young people from all over the world.

At the ceremony, the alumni of the Macao Polytechnic University and famous singers, Chui Chi Iong and Vivian Chan, sang songs and led the whole audience to sing the university anthem, sending blessings to all guests, graduates, and their families and friends. The ceremony ended in a joyful and applauding atmosphere.